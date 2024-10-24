Halifax's Elliot Gunn receives award at star-studded Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ten extraordinary young people, including one from Halifax, were celebrated for their remarkable bravery and resilience at the prestigious Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards 2024 (YCCA).

The star-studded event welcomed over 600 guests, including well-known celebrities, who came together to honour some of the region's most inspiring children and young people.

Founded in 2011 by the St. James’s Place (SJP) Charitable Foundation, the awards have become a cornerstone of Yorkshire’s social calendar. It not only highlights the courage of the region’s young people but also raises essential funds for hundreds of charities.

Elliot Gunn from Halifax was given the Fantastic Fundraiser (0-12) Award.

Elliot started his fundraising at age 4, supporting a condition that his Grandma has.

He then wanted to find a charity that supported children so he could give back to his local community, which is when he found Candlelighters and hasn’t looked back since.

Candlelighters is something that Elliot is deeply proud to support now at age 11 and in 2019 he launched ‘Team Elliot’ with his dad Richard and brother Joseph, age eight, who support him with his fundraising.

This year has been challenging for Elliot as he has been diagnosed with epilepsy.

He has refused to allow this to impact his belief that he can help and make things better for other children and challenged himself to walk the entire Scafell range raising £4,200.

Overall, Elliot have raised £27,000 and is already planning what Team Elliot can achieve next year and what even bigger and wilder challenges they can take on to raise even more funds.

Ewan Dowes, chair of the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards committee, expressed his gratitude: “A massive thank you to everyone who supported this year's Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards.

"The money raised will allow us to continue providing critical funding to charities across Yorkshire, and we are deeply thankful for everyone’s generous contributions.”

Jon Ellis, regional director of St. James’s Place, said: “It is always humbling to celebrate these incredible young people.

"We are honoured to host this event, and the funds raised this year have exceeded all expectations. A huge thanks to our sponsors, guests, and ambassadors for their unwavering support.”