International music star Chris Martin is still in Calderdale and been spotted at another of its pubs tonight.

The Coldplay frontman paid a surprise visit to the newly reopened Duke of York in Stainland earlier this evening.

Landlord Tom Wheaton said he understands the singer is visiting family in the area and popped in for a drink with his sister.

"He was trying to keep it a low key visit and didn’t want any photos taken but he was chatting with people and handing out badges to fans,” said Tom.

"Everyone was excited to see him. He stayed about an hour. He was really nice.”

Chris’s visit was extra special for the pub as it reopened today under new management.

Tom said the reopening has gone well with good feedback from those who have visited so far.

The Courier revealed yesterday how Chris Martin had stunned locals at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge by turning up and performing a surprise one-hour intimate show on Thursday night.

The star, whose band is due to play huge shows in Hull on Monday and Tuesday and then has gigs lined up at Wembley Stadium, joked with the crowd and performed a set packed with Coldplay’s hits.

Opening the show and while trying to ensure a speaker is at the right level, he joked: “Normally I have a crew of 250 people.”

And while dealing with a heckler, he said: “The last time I go booed was in Romania by 60,000 people so you’re nothing.”

He performed a cover of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Want to Dance With Somebody’ but had to adlib part-way through, singing: “Verse two and I don’t know the words so I sing this song for you. And if you don’t like me that much then you’re allowed to boo.”

During the show, he said: "Thank you for letting me play at The Puzzle Inn. Normally I rehearse on my own, you see, so it’s nice to have some company.”

He also performed a cover of Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’, saying: “I spoke with this guy earlier so I’m going to do one of his songs.”

At one point, Chris said: “What do you think the chances are we could keep this a secret between us? A 93 per cent chance?”

Before he ended the gig, he said: “I want to sincerely say thank you so much letting me play in your garden and on Monday in Hull I’ll be thinking of you all and how kind you’ve been to a southerner. I’m very grateful.”