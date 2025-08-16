'He was handing out badges and was really nice': Coldplay's Chris Martin pays surprise visit to another Calderdale pub tonight ahead of his gigs in Hull

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Aug 2025, 20:35 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 20:43 BST
International music star Chris Martin is still in Calderdale and been spotted at another of its pubs tonight.

The Coldplay frontman paid a surprise visit to the newly reopened Duke of York in Stainland earlier this evening.

Most Popular

Landlord Tom Wheaton said he understands the singer is visiting family in the area and popped in for a drink with his sister.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He was trying to keep it a low key visit and didn’t want any photos taken but he was chatting with people and handing out badges to fans,” said Tom.

Coldplay's Chris Martin has been seen at a second Calderdale pubplaceholder image
Coldplay's Chris Martin has been seen at a second Calderdale pub

"Everyone was excited to see him. He stayed about an hour. He was really nice.”

Chris’s visit was extra special for the pub as it reopened today under new management.

Tom said the reopening has gone well with good feedback from those who have visited so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Courier revealed yesterday how Chris Martin had stunned locals at The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge by turning up and performing a surprise one-hour intimate show on Thursday night.

The star, whose band is due to play huge shows in Hull on Monday and Tuesday and then has gigs lined up at Wembley Stadium, joked with the crowd and performed a set packed with Coldplay’s hits.

placeholder image
Read More
Watch Coldplay singer Chris Martin as he shocks regulars with hour-long hit-pack...

Opening the show and while trying to ensure a speaker is at the right level, he joked: “Normally I have a crew of 250 people.”

And while dealing with a heckler, he said: “The last time I go booed was in Romania by 60,000 people so you’re nothing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He performed a cover of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Want to Dance With Somebody’ but had to adlib part-way through, singing: “Verse two and I don’t know the words so I sing this song for you. And if you don’t like me that much then you’re allowed to boo.”

During the show, he said: "Thank you for letting me play at The Puzzle Inn. Normally I rehearse on my own, you see, so it’s nice to have some company.”

He also performed a cover of Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’, saying: “I spoke with this guy earlier so I’m going to do one of his songs.”

At one point, Chris said: “What do you think the chances are we could keep this a secret between us? A 93 per cent chance?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before he ended the gig, he said: “I want to sincerely say thank you so much letting me play in your garden and on Monday in Hull I’ll be thinking of you all and how kind you’ve been to a southerner. I’m very grateful.”

Chris Martin's surprise Yorkshire pub gig: 14 photos as Coldplay singer stuns Calderdale pub-goers because he 'wanted somewhere to warm up' for stadium shows

Related topics:Chris MartinColdplayCalderdaleHullWembley Stadium
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice