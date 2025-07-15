Heart-warming transformation of bald dog left with chronic sarcoptic mange by Halifax RSPCA

A dog who lost nearly all his fur because of severe skin disease which his owners failed to seek veterinary help for is enjoying life in a new home thanks to an RSPCA animal centre in Halifax.

Crossbreed Teddy was found with bald and bleeding skin as a result of chronic sarcoptic mange which a vet said had caused him to suffer for at least one month.

The little dog is now enjoying life in his new home after being nursed back to health by the RSPCA’s Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch rehoming centre where he was looked after for nearly eight weeks.

Teddy is one of over 200 neglected, abandoned and cruelly treated animals the team has helped so far this year.

The dog’s former owners, Robert Charlton, 56, and his wife Melanie Charlton, 52, have now been disqualified from keeping animals for ten years following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

The couple, of Fairfield Street in Leeds, were sentenced at Kirklees Magistrates court on June 27 after both pleading guilty to one Animal Welfare Act offence.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Connie Brown went to the couple’s house on March 12 this year after the charity took a call about a dog with fur loss at the property, the court heard.

In her written statement the officer said: “Upon arrival I noticed immediately the dog's manner was subdued as he did not react to my arrival and his nails were overgrown.

"Teddy was wearing a black waterproof coat and a plastic cone collar with a red woolly jumper underneath.

“I asked Melanie to remove these items of clothing so that I could assess the dog. I was then able to see he had extensive hair loss all over the body except for the head. The skin was thickened and appeared to have been bleeding in places, mostly on the back. It was also hot to touch and the dog’s eyes were crusty and cloudy.

“Teddy appeared uncomfortable and was attempting to scratch and bite himself. I asked the owner if he had received any veterinary treatment for this issue, to which she replied no. I advised her that he needed to see a vet immediately.”

Teddy was signed over into RSPCA care and with the owner’s consent taken straight to the charity’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital where he was examined.

In her written statement to the court the vet who saw him, said: “When Teddy arrived he was constantly nibbling and scratching and had caused himself to bleed.

“I started Teddy on analgesia, treatment for mites, antibiotics, eye drops and gave him routine vaccinations. I performed skin scrapes to identify the mites and sent confirmatory blood samples to the laboratory.

“The result confirmed sarcoptes antibodies were present, meaning a positive sarcoptic mange diagnosis.

“Given the severity of Teddy’s condition on presentation, in my opinion he will have suffered for four weeks as a minimum, likely longer.

"I would expect the average owner to notice that he was in severe discomfort and to take action to alleviate this.”

Teddy remained at the hospital and responded well to treatment before being transferred to the Halifax-based branch’s rehoming centre on April 24.

Animal Centre Manager Claire Spencer, said: “He was a really gentle, loving dog and it was so upsetting to see the distressing state he was in.

"Once he had been signed off by a vet it didn't take long for us to find him a wonderful new home and he was adopted on June 15.

“We’re so pleased he made a full recovery and is now in good health and enjoying life once again.”

Teddy’s former owners, who cannot contest the disqualification order for five years, were both fined £60 and each ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £24 and costs of £200.

In mitigation the court was told they had tried to look after Teddy and manage the situation as best they could but had not realised it was a skin condition.

They had never heard of sarcoptic mange and had tried treating him for fleas.

Speaking after sentencing, RSPCA Inspector Rebecca Goulding who led the investigation, said: “Teddy had suffered for weeks from chronic skin disease for which no professional help had been sought.

"We all have a responsibility to the animals we take on and that includes seeking timely and appropriate veterinary intervention.

“With the right care, Teddy came on in leaps and bounds.

"He looks like a different dog now and our fantastic team at Halifax did a wonderful job to get him back to full health and into a loving new home.”