Here's how much money was raised for Overgate Hospice from the 2024 Colour Run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Despite the grey clouds Savile Park became a fog of blue, pink, green and yellow as more than 1,400 people took part in this year’s Overgate Colour Run.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Colour Run is one of Overgate’s two flagship events in their annual calendar and is responsible for raising over £45,000, so they can continue to extend their care to those facing life-limiting illnesses in Calderdale.

The host, Bazz, of Bazzmatazz Dance Studio kept energies high throughout the day, leading the crowd in a full warm-up dance routine performed to ‘Mr Blue Sky’ by Electric Light Orchestra, and an emotional moment of silence where participants could take a moment out of the festivities to remember their loved ones who are sadly no longer with us in the ‘Colour Run Cuddle’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start of The Overgate Colour Run 2024, Savile Park

This year marks 10 years since the very first Overgate Colour Run in 2014 and since then, over 11,000 runners have taken part in this colour event and have collectively raised over £390,000 to support hospice care in Calderdale.

So far, 2024’s Colour Run has raised over £44,000, with many participants choosing to set up sponsorship pages and raise as much as possible, making this one of the most successful years yet.

One of the runners taking part this year was Kylie Lang, a local mum who is currently accessing care at Overgate Hospice.

Kylie said: “I’m 42, and I know many people around my age with a terminal diagnosis are reluctant to access a Hospice, perhaps it seems too final, but it’s honestly been the best thing that’s happened to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overgate has given me so much and taking part in the Colour Run has been my way of giving back.

"A team of my friends and family joined me on Saturday and we are overwhelmed with the support we have received.

"We’ve raised over £7,000 for this special place and I know this will help other people like me get the support they need.”

Jess Bailey, Events Fundraiser at the Hospice is the lead organiser of the event and said: “After ten years, the Colour Run continues to be a favourite of ours as it is our brightest event and it brings so many supporters together in one place, making memories and celebrating with each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During a bit of a grey and cold summer, our amazing supporters brightened the weekend up with their high energy and endless clouds of colour.

“We are so thankful to each of them for raising such an amazing amount that is already making a difference to the people in our care. We can’t wait to see many of them again at the Midnight Walk in September!”

Sponsor money can be returned to the main hospice building in Elland or to any of the Hospice’s charity shops across Calderdale and the Hospice urges participants to return their money as soon as possible so it can be put to use caring for our community as soon as possible.

The Colour Run will return in 2025 and if people sign up before the end of the week they will get an early bird discount on registration fee.

To sign up visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk.