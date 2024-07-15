The Overgate Hospice Colour Run sees people run, skip and walk five km in clouds of colour to raise funds and support for the hospice.

Overgate Hospice shared: “Every year we are blown away by your support and Colour Runners of 2024, you did not disappoint!

“We brought the colour and you brought the vibes.

“Huge thanks to the people that make it all happen... our wonderful volunteers, our dedicated headline sponsor Caravan Guard and all four colour station sponsors: Expect Distribution, Hystat Systems Ltd, Brook Miller Mobility and MSL Property Care Services and of course to DJ Mike and our fabulous host Bazz Energy.

“Savile park we’ll see you next year!”

For more information on Overgate Hospice and how to donate visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk/get-involved/donate

Photos by Jim Fitton

1 . Overgate Colour Run The Overgate Colour Run 2024, Savile Park. The warm up. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Overgate Colour Run Start of The Overgate Colour Run 2024, Savile Park Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Overgate Colour Run Musraat, Samina and Sadia Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales