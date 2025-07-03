A charity has been thanked for its “incredible support” for two dogs rescued after a Halifax house explosion.

As reported by the Courier, 999 crews were scrambled to Coventry Street - off Spring Hall Grove - in the early hours of last Thursday morning where an explosion and blaze had caused severe damage to a house.

Two men were rushed to hospital and 14 houses had to be evacuated.

Charity Mabel’s Meals, which provides pet food to Calderdale food banks and other charities, has since published a message of thanks it has received for the support it offered after the incident.

The message from Calderdale Council’s community protection team says: “In what was an incredibly difficult and fast-moving situation following the explosion and displacement of residents, your arrival at our site with supplies for the two rescued dogs was not only thoughtful but deeply appreciated.

"The food, blankets and toys you provided helped ensure that the animals were kept safe, comfortable and cared for while we worked to support their owners and arrange temporary accommodation.

"Your generosity and compassion truly made a difference in a very stressful time, and your presence brought a sense of calm and kindness that did not go unnoticed by our team and the affected families.

"Thank you for again for stepping in so readily and selflessly. We are incredibly grateful for your support and all that you do for animals in need.”