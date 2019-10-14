How to get Kaiser Chiefs tickets and how much they cost for the Piece Hall gig in Halifax

Tickets are expected to sell out fast for the Kaiser Chiefs' gig at the Piece Hall next year.

The Leeds rockers will perform a special outdoor performance in the grandeur of the Grade I listed building on July 4 2020.

Tickets for Kaiser Chiefs plus special guests will go on sale on Friday October 18 at 9am from www.seetickets.com and www.lunatickets.co.uk

Exclusive pre-sale access for The Piece Hall Trust members opens on Thursday 17 October 17 at 9am for 24 hours only. Members will receive an email one hour before pre-sale begins with details on how to access pre-sale tickets.

Tickets are subject to availability and being a member is not a guarantee of tickets or access to any event.

General Admission Tickets are priced at £45 with premium tickets priced at £60.