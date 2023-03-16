News you can trust since 1853
“I had a fantastic time" - Halifax resident takes part in Channel 4's Come Dine With Me

A Halifax resident is featuring on this week’s episodes of Channel 4 favourite Come Dine With Me.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT- 1 min read

Iram Tariq, from Savile Park, joins four other contestants taking part in the “Huddersfield” batch of episodes which is airing this week.

Come Dine With Me sees five amateur chefs who live in the same area each host a three-course dinner party for the other contestants.

Each competitor then rates the host's food and hosting skills during the taxi journey home, with the highest-scoring chef winning £1,000 cash.

Iram Tariq. Picture: Channel 4
“It was advertised in the Halifax Courier that they were looking for contestants,” said Iram.

“My sister in Burnley sent it over and said why don’t you apply, so I did.”

Filming for the episodes took place all the way back in August 2021, with social distancing apparent in the episodes.

Iram, who is an admin assistant at Parkinson Lane Community Primary School, said: “It was a great experience.

“It’s strange because I’m just a normal person and going on TV is surreal!

“The crew was amazing, I met some amazing people and made some really good friends.

“I had a fantastic time.”

Viewers will have to wait until tomorrow’s final episode (Friday) to see if Iram can grab the top spot and the £1,000 prize.

Come Dine With Me continues on Channel 4 at 5.30pm

