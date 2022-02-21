Independent Hebden Bridge publisher up for award at British Book Awards
An independent publisher in Hebden Bridge is up for an award in this year’s British Book Awards.
Hebden Bridge’s Bluemoose Books, which recently scored a hit with Leonard and Hungry Paul by Irish writer Ronan Hession, has been shortlisted for the North of England’s Small Press of the Year award.
Taking to Twitter the publisher said: "Chuffed to bits to be on the shortlist and we're in stellar company too. Northern publishers making their Mark!"
Bluemoose Books will go up against eight other publishers in the category, and the winner will be announced at an awards event which will be held in London on May 23.
Bluemoose Books joins two Calderdale bookshops, The Book Corner in Halifax and The Book Case in Hebden Bridge, on the awards shortlist as they make the final list in the North of England category at the 2022 Independent Bookshop of the Year Award.