"It's a beautiful venue" - Couple get married at Elland's Rex Cinema

The couple had to postpone their wedding twice due to Covid and their original venue closing.

After searching for a new venue but failing to find anything they liked or that wasn't booked for the foreseeable future, the couple, who used to live in Elland, approached the Rex.

"I particularly love the vintage feel and authenticity of the building," said Lauren, "they still do an ice-cream interval!

Telford and Lauren Mallinson with their son Harley. Photo: Paul at PR Photography

"And thought it would make a beautiful venue. We quite liked the idea of doing something a little bit different too. We had no idea if they would say yes, but luckily they did."

Lauren and Telford, who also lived in Norton Tower, have now moved out of Calderdale, and have been together for nearly ten years, getting engaged in December 2018.

They were married on Friday, June 3, with around 75 guests at the service, with their son Harley, six, acting as their ring-bearer.

"We had a brilliant day," Lauren said. "Our guests arrived at 3pm and enjoyed some fizz and some popcorn whilst they waited for the ceremony to start!

Telford and Lauren Mallinson. Photo: Paul at PR Photography

"We had the Rex's lovely Mildred play Here Comes The Bride as I walked in with my stepdad, Chris.

"We then had our ceremony surrounded by our friends and family, with our son Harley giving us our rings.

"We then had some amazing photos taken by our photographer Paul. Me and Telford had some more photos taken, and headed off to meet our guests for our reception."

Lauren said the venue was a huge hit with their guests and that she thinks other couples should consider it for their weddings.

Photo: Paul at PR Photography

"A lot of our guests were initially a bit confused as obviously it's not the normal wedding venue, but everyone absolutely loved it and we've had a lot of people say it was nice to do something a bit different," she said.

"I would absolutely recommend the Rex as a wedding venue.

"Shelley in particular was amazing and fully supported our idea and helped us get organised.

"Mildred was also there to play me in which was just perfect.

Photo: Paul at PR Photography

"It's a beautiful venue, and perfect if you fancy something a bit unusual."