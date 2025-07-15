"It's taking far too long!” - Courier readers have their say on roadworks at North Bridge

Halifax Courier readers have been having their say on the roadworks at North Bridge and the impact they are having on businesses and the town centre.

The Courier reported earlier this month that business owners were fed-up with the disruption that roadworks were causing in the area, and were concerned their businesses were suffering as a result.

The article prompted hundreds of comments on the Courier’s Facebook page, with readers giving their views on the matter.

Denis Wilson said: “At least the little car park is still open behind the old North Bridge cafe so the council can still make money while the road is used as a traffic management storage facility.”

Ellis Wayman said: “Buses not stopping by the market anymore means that some old people I know no longer come into town and go in the market. They just can't manage the walk from the bus station (uphill) and the walk back.”

Anna Rogusz, owner of Mag May at North Bridge, said: “For months, I’ve been struggling to keep Magmay Boutique going under conditions that are simply unacceptable. Flooding, blocked access, constant disruption – and after all this time, there’s still no clear progress. This isn’t regeneration, it’s destruction for small businesses like mine. Despite everything, I want to sincerely thank all the amazing customers who continue to support me – your kind words and loyalty mean the world and give me strength to keep going. I truly hope that by speaking out, things will finally start to change.”

David Conheeney said: “Got my shop on George Square, my foot flow is down 80% it's an absolute joke. I will be lucky to be there in three months. The café is down 50% and not getting any compensation from the council. Rates have doubled from last year, been nine months now and there is no difference whatsoever. It was perfect before they started all this.”

Chris Talbot said: “Instead of concentrating work on one section of roadworks they seem intent on spreading the roadworks out to everywhere at the same time, to cause the most possible inconvenience.”

Tracy Collins said: “Saying things will get better isn't helping the business owners right now. These roadworks are ruining people’s livelihoods, it's shameful that it’s taking so long, most of the time you can't even see any work being done.”

Allan Millns said: “A lot of the time I go into Halifax I just don’t see everyone working there, and if they are, they're just standing around. I may be wrong but they need to put their fingers out and get on with the job.”

Alison Louise Pearce said: “I cannot see any reason why Dean Clough has been blocked for outwards traffic since November. Traffic flows down and across North Bridge. Dean Clough workers have to go the long way around to get into Halifax adding to traffic pandemonium.”

Jon Crowther said: “I feel for those businesses at North Bridge as there has been slow progress around them for the last 12 months now. It's wrong, they should have done one area at a time not most of the town centre. It's taking far too long!”

Marilyn Craik said: “We visited this weekend and it looks no different to when we visited a year ago. What on earth is happening? The place is chaotic.”

Pedro de Wit said: “I understand that work needs to take place sometimes but it is the uncoordinated way they go about it and the non existent tempo. There doesn't seem to be any time pressure to finish or complete the work. It just rambles on and on and half the time there is no workman in sight.”

And Peter Clegg said: “I travel into Halifax minimum three days a week for work, I used to stop at Northgate before roadworks as it's quicker to travel on foot to work from there than wait for the bus to get stuck at the lights, then get stuck waiting to park in bus station. Been months now and looks like barely anything happening to get the roadworks resolved. I know it goes beyond that for motorists particularly with Dean Clough but this can't be sorted soon enough.”

we are small business and have had a lot of loss since these road works have started. There is no turning 2 ways from north bridge Babar Khan Restuarant.

The owners of Babar Khan restaurant at Dean Clough said: “People go round in circles for a while before they can get down. Before doing the road they should have added signs and left car space for people turning inside. They have blocked the road with cones. We hope the council can have look at this and they are going to do the fly over soon too. It's like putting a huge spanner in the works.”