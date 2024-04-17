Ice-cream van mechanic, jewellers salesperson, air ambulance pilot, dog groomer and postie are just some of the roles currently being advertised in this area.
All of these posts and more are listed on recruitment website Indeed.
1. Jobs in West Yorkshire: 14 new job vacancies in Halifax and rest of Calderdale including ice-cream van mechanic and Royal Mail postie
Ice-cream firm Royd Ices, in Mytholmroyd, are looking for a head mechanic to be responsible for its fleet of ice-cream vans Photo: Google Street View
2. Jobs in West Yorkshire: 14 new job vacancies in Halifax and rest of Calderdale including ice-cream van mechanic and Royal Mail postie
Royal Mail is looking for posties in Halifax Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS
3. Jobs in West Yorkshire: 14 new job vacancies in Halifax and rest of Calderdale including ice-cream van mechanic and Royal Mail postie
ASDA is looking for delivery drivers Photo: BEN STANSALL
4. Jobs in West Yorkshire: 14 new job vacancies in Halifax and rest of Calderdale including ice-cream van mechanic and Royal Mail postie
First is advertising a vacancy for a part-time school bus driver Photo: subm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.