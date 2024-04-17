These jobs across Calderdale are currently being advertisedThese jobs across Calderdale are currently being advertised
Jobs in West Yorkshire: 14 new job vacancies in Halifax and rest of Calderdale including ice-cream van mechanic and Royal Mail postie

If you’re after a new job, there is a wide variety on offer in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 17th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Ice-cream van mechanic, jewellers salesperson, air ambulance pilot, dog groomer and postie are just some of the roles currently being advertised in this area.

All of these posts and more are listed on recruitment website Indeed.

Ice-cream firm Royd Ices, in Mytholmroyd, are looking for a head mechanic to be responsible for its fleet of ice-cream vans

