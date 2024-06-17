King’s Birthday Honours List 2024: Calderdale runner receives British Empire Medal for voluntary services to the Todmorden Harriers Running Club and Sport Calderdale
Mandy Goth is to receive a British Empire Medal for voluntary services to the Todmorden Harriers Running Club and Sport Calderdale.
The 64-year-old has been a mountain and hill runner for many years in the South Pennines, the Lake District and Scottish Highlands.
She has completed numerous long-distance mountain challenges, individually and in pairs, often with other women and frequently in challenging conditions.
In 2015, she became the first woman to have completed the Ben Nevis Hill Race twenty-one times. This led to her being awarded the Connochie Plaque, which had been awarded on seventy-seven occasions, but until that point only to men.
Mandy has contributed a lot to the running community in Todmorden over the years.
She was a long-standing chair of Todmorden Harriers Running Club, and an established coach and adviser in relation to navigation in the mountains - training, coaching and assisting other runners in how to navigate safely in the mountains.
Mandy has established a Monday running group and also developed a ‘Couch to 5k’ strand of this group which has met all year round in all weathers, starting from a small group into a large cohort of women.
Over 60 people from Yorkshire and Humberside have received honours in HM The King’s Birthday Honours List 2024.
Many of the individuals who have received a BME or an MBE are active community champions, innovative social entrepreneurs, pioneering scientists, passionate health workers and dedicated volunteers who have gone the extra mile.
Anyone can nominate someone for an honour at www.gov.uk/honours.