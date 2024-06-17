Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hebden Bridge runner has been awarded a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Mandy Goth is to receive a British Empire Medal for voluntary services to the Todmorden Harriers Running Club and Sport Calderdale.

The 64-year-old has been a mountain and hill runner for many years in the South Pennines, the Lake District and Scottish Highlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has completed numerous long-distance mountain challenges, individually and in pairs, often with other women and frequently in challenging conditions.

Mandy Goth is to receive a British Empire Medal for voluntary services to the Todmorden Harriers Running Club and Sport Calderdale.

In 2015, she became the first woman to have completed the Ben Nevis Hill Race twenty-one times. This led to her being awarded the Connochie Plaque, which had been awarded on seventy-seven occasions, but until that point only to men.

Mandy has contributed a lot to the running community in Todmorden over the years.

She was a long-standing chair of Todmorden Harriers Running Club, and an established coach and adviser in relation to navigation in the mountains - training, coaching and assisting other runners in how to navigate safely in the mountains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandy has established a Monday running group and also developed a ‘Couch to 5k’ strand of this group which has met all year round in all weathers, starting from a small group into a large cohort of women.

Over 60 people from Yorkshire and Humberside have received honours in HM The King’s Birthday Honours List 2024.

Many of the individuals who have received a BME or an MBE are active community champions, innovative social entrepreneurs, pioneering scientists, passionate health workers and dedicated volunteers who have gone the extra mile.