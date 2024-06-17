18 photos from last night's Nile Rodgers & CHIC gig supported by Sophie Ellis Bextor and Deco at Halifax's Piece Hall18 photos from last night's Nile Rodgers & CHIC gig supported by Sophie Ellis Bextor and Deco at Halifax's Piece Hall
18 photos from last night's Nile Rodgers & CHIC gig supported by Sophie Ellis Bextor and Deco at Halifax's Piece Hall

Live at The Piece Hall: 18 photos from last night's Nile Rodgers & CHIC gig supported by Sophie Ellis Bextor and Deco at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Jun 2024, 11:00 BST
It was a night of disco classics as Nile Rodgers & CHIC – plus special guests Sophie Ellis Bextor and Deco – delivered another popular feelgood night at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

A sold out 6,000 crowd were treated to hit after hit in as Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Nile and CHIC delivered an unforgettable performance.

Massive hits Le Freak, Good Times, Everybody Dance, Upside Down, Like a Virgin, Let’s Dance, I Want Your Love and Lost In Music – plus many more – helped transform the historic Halifax venue into Yorkshire’s biggest dancefloor for the night.

Kitchen disco queen Sophie Ellis Bextor had already warmed up the crowd with a set which included Crying at The Discotheque, Take Me Home, Hypnotized and Murder on The Dancefloor

Opening the night were viral pop sensations Deco.

The series continues on Wednesday (June 19) with Crowded House.

10 photos from last night's Annie Mac show as she declares 'it's so good to be in West Yorkshire' with her and Jake Shears hosting huge party in Halifax's Piece Hall

10 pictures as nine-time Grammy award winner Sheryl Crow performs in Halifax

A sold out 6,000 crowd were treated to hit after hit in as Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Nile and CHIC delivered an unforgettable performance.

1. Nile Rodgers & CHIC

A sold out 6,000 crowd were treated to hit after hit in as Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Nile and CHIC delivered an unforgettable performance. Photo: ELLIS ROBINSON/The Piece Hall/Cuffe and Taylor

Photo Sales
Massive hits Le Freak, Good Times, Everybody Dance and Upside Down helped transform the historic Halifax venue into Yorkshire’s biggest dancefloor for the night.

2. Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Massive hits Le Freak, Good Times, Everybody Dance and Upside Down helped transform the historic Halifax venue into Yorkshire’s biggest dancefloor for the night. Photo: ELLIS ROBINSON/The Piece Hall/Cuffe and Taylor

Photo Sales
Tom and Liv Winstanley heading in to see Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

3. Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Tom and Liv Winstanley heading in to see Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Queuing outside The Piece Hall for Nile Rodgers concert. Ethan Sargent, 12, and Simone Sargent.

4. Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Queuing outside The Piece Hall for Nile Rodgers concert. Ethan Sargent, 12, and Simone Sargent. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxTK Maxx