A sold out 6,000 crowd were treated to hit after hit in as Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Nile and CHIC delivered an unforgettable performance.
Massive hits Le Freak, Good Times, Everybody Dance, Upside Down, Like a Virgin, Let’s Dance, I Want Your Love and Lost In Music – plus many more – helped transform the historic Halifax venue into Yorkshire’s biggest dancefloor for the night.
Kitchen disco queen Sophie Ellis Bextor had already warmed up the crowd with a set which included Crying at The Discotheque, Take Me Home, Hypnotized and Murder on The Dancefloor
Opening the night were viral pop sensations Deco.
The series continues on Wednesday (June 19) with Crowded House.
10 photos from last night's Annie Mac show as she declares 'it's so good to be in West Yorkshire' with her and Jake Shears hosting huge party in Halifax's Piece Hall