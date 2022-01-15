Large jar of £1 coins and pet cat called Felix left behind at Travelodge Hotel in Halifax

The UK’s first budget hotel chain, Travelodge, has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its Halifax hotel over the last 12 months.

With the Staycation being a top holiday choice in 2021, Travelodge hotel staff have reported a significant rise in items being left behind in their hotels over the last 12 months.

The 2021 Travelodge Lost & Found audit has also revealed a growing trend of wedding-related items being left behind by brides, grooms and wedding guests across the company’s 582 UK hotels.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travel Lodge in Halifax (Google Street View)

With more road warriors staying at Travelodge hotels than ever before, the hotel chain has seen a rise in items being left behind by workers across all sectors.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our hotel in Halifax, and we saw a significant increase in bookings.

"This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels. This year’s Lost & Found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and beloved pets.

"This includes a DJI Phantom 4 Drone, a Pomsky called Beyoncé, a 5ft wedding cake piñata, a GT V8 Bentley convertible car and even Cinderella’s shoe.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

With millions of people annually staying in a Travelodge hotel across the length and breadth of the UK, detailed below are some of the unusual treasures that have been left behind at the company’s hotel in Halifax:

A three generation vintage wedding dress Halifax Travelodge

A suitcase containing a series of diaries Halifax Travelodge

A 6ft flower wall Halifax Travelodge

A large jar of £1 coins Halifax Travelodge

A suitcase of different flags Halifax Travelodge

A personalised Hilti drill set Halifax Travelodge

A set of tarot cards Halifax Travelodge

A pet cat called Felix Halifax Travelodge

A 60 year old history book of Yorkshire Halifax Travelodge

A replica set of Olympics rings Halifax Travelodge