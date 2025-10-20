Launch of the 2025 Calderdale Rotary Christmas Appeal - here's how you can help

Thirteen years ago, back in 2012, Rotary Clubs throughout Calderdale launched their first Christmas appeal.

Its aim was to support many people throughout our community who had limited expectations of receiving presents in the run up to Christmas.

Every year since, Rotarians have held successful appeals where many schools, businesses, shoppers and readers of the Halifax Courier have given generously to help those needier in Calderdale during the festive time.

Past gifting staff and students from Crossley Heath School.

Over the years more than 25,000 presents have been gifted to those in need.

Launching this year’s appeal, Rotarian Bryan Harkness said: “The need is still there, unfortunately, as times are still very difficult for many families, and so the 2025 appeal has now been launched.

"But like last year, a different approach in its organisation is taking place.

"In 2024, Calderdale College began taking an interest as continuity on a year-by-year basis was believed important, and Rotary was looking to pass over the reins.

"So, this year, whilst Rotary members are assisting, most of the administration/organisation is being undertaken by the College’s students and staff.

"The project is also fortunate to have been loaned suitable premises by a local charity.

"For, as we approach the end of November, significant space is required to sort out donations in preparation for distribution to charities.”

Nicki Hudson, Head of Employer Services at Calderdale College, said: “Being involved in The Christmas Appeal once again has allowed us to give something back while providing students with the chance to work on a live brief for a real organisation, gaining valuable experience for life after college.

“We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting local charitable organisations like Rotary, which helps so many different causes within our local area.

“Our students are dedicated to making a positive impact and this is a fantastic opportunity to spread some festive cheer and gather donations for this worthwhile cause.”

Many schools and businesses are already on-board. But if there are others who might like to participate, the College would love to hear from you.

The charities and good causes who benefit from all the gifting will be submitting their lists of children’s requirements, and adults in certain circumstances, during November.

By early December, orders will start to be prepared.

Anyone who wants to donate for a child or young adult, age range from birth to 17, then they should take the gift to either Harvey’s Cook Shop or to Marsh & Marsh Properties in Hipperholme.

The gift can be either loose or wrapped, but in the latter case could you identify the age and sex of the child please.

Bryan added: “So, readers will you help? Let’s try to put a smile on the face of a child or elderly person in the run up to Christmas.

"If any business or individual with significant spare items wishes to be involved, or if you require further information, your contacts are: College contact, Adam Nadeem at [email protected] and Rotarian Bryan Harkness at [email protected] or 07770 471698.”