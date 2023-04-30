Life in Halifax: You're not really from Halifax if you haven’t done these 21 things

Chances are you will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in the town.
From boating at Shibden Park to a nightclub that offers 75p drinks there's so much that sets us apart from other towns.
You're not really from Halifax if you haven't…
1. Spent the night at this iconic venue
From the Coliseum to Liquid and then Atik, this iconic venue in Halifax town centre was a staple in the nights out of Halifax residents for years. Photo: National World
2. Spent a sunny day at Manor Heath
With its lush grass and fun playground, you can pass many hours soaking in the sun at Manor Heath Park. Photo: Charles Round
3. Strolled around The Piece Hall
The Piece Hall has stood in Halifax for since 1779 and with its stunning architecture and fabulous shops and restaurants this is a must visit for any Halifax resident. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
4. Gone sledging at Shibden
When the snow starts falling, Shibden Park is a go-to place to make the most of it. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald