Life in Halifax: You're not really from Halifax if you haven’t done these 21 things

By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 12:37 BST
Halifax has its little quirks that make it the home we know and love.

Chances are you will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in the town.

From boating at Shibden Park to a nightclub that offers 75p drinks there's so much that sets us apart from other towns.

You're not really from Halifax if you haven't…

From the Coliseum to Liquid and then Atik, this iconic venue in Halifax town centre was a staple in the nights out of Halifax residents for years.

1. Spent the night at this iconic venue

From the Coliseum to Liquid and then Atik, this iconic venue in Halifax town centre was a staple in the nights out of Halifax residents for years. Photo: National World

With its lush grass and fun playground, you can pass many hours soaking in the sun at Manor Heath Park.

2. Spent a sunny day at Manor Heath

With its lush grass and fun playground, you can pass many hours soaking in the sun at Manor Heath Park. Photo: Charles Round

The Piece Hall has stood in Halifax for since 1779 and with its stunning architecture and fabulous shops and restaurants this is a must visit for any Halifax resident.

3. Strolled around The Piece Hall

The Piece Hall has stood in Halifax for since 1779 and with its stunning architecture and fabulous shops and restaurants this is a must visit for any Halifax resident. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

When the snow starts falling, Shibden Park is a go-to place to make the most of it.

4. Gone sledging at Shibden

When the snow starts falling, Shibden Park is a go-to place to make the most of it. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

