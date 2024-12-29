Life-saving legacy for Brighouse mum as new community defibrillator is installed at school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new community defibrillator has been installed at a Brighouse primary school in memory of a parent and former pupil who died two years ago from an undiagnosed heart condition at the age of just 33.

Mum-of-four Rachel Kilbourne lost her life suddenly in December 2022 and teachers, parents and children at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy came together to support her family and raise money in her name to ensure she has a lasting legacy.

Some of the donations have been used to fund the installation of a defibrillator, a device that delivers an electric shock to the heart to restore a normal rhythm or heartbeat, in a heated and lit case, available to the community.

Rachel’s parents, Dave and Debbie, outside St Joseph’s in Brighouse with the new defibrillator.

Located at the school’s main entrance on Finkil Street in Hove Edge, the device is registered as part of the national defibrillator network allowing the ambulance service to use it, and direct people in need to use it, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Claire Bonner, St Joseph’s Headteacher, said: “Rachel was a big part of our St Joseph’s family, and St Joseph’s is a big part of hers, which is why we all came together last year to raise money in her memory.

"Some of that has now been used to pay for the defibrillator cabinet you can now see at the entrance to our school. Accessible to all, heated and lit, it is there for when the community might need it.”

Debbie Burke, Rachel’s mum, said: “We hope it never needs to be used, but we know Rachel would be proud to know part of the legacy she has left today is of being a potential lifesaver tomorrow.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support from so many over the past two years and thank everyone who has given their time and money so generously.

"We have felt, and continue to feel, completely cushioned in love.”

The St Joseph’s defibrillator is registered on The Circuit – the national defibrillator network co-funded by the NHS, British Heart Foundation and St John Ambulance, which ensures that the precise location of the device is known to ambulance services.