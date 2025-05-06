Man who died in fatal crash on Brighouse and Denholme Road has been named by police
Officers were called at 7.21pm on Friday, May 2 to reports of one vehicle in collision with a wall on Brighouse and Denholme Road.
The driver of the Volkswagen Polo 26-year-old Freddie Clarke sadly died at the scene.
His vehicle was travelling away from Queensbury towards Denholme at the time of the collision.
In a statement Freddie’s family said: “We would like to thank all those who have offered words of comfort and support during this heart-breaking time.”
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) said: “Our thoughts go out to Freddie’s family at this tragic time.
“This was a serious collision in which we believe that there was another car involved, a black Ford Fiesta.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who saw these vehicles prior to the incident to come forward.
“A 54 year old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving at the time has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
“I would also like to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident or the circumstances prior to the collision.”
Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to contact MCET via 101 or using the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1741 of 3 May.