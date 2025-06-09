People have been sharing their shock and condolences after the death of a young Halifax man.

Rameez Javed, who was 18 and from Halifax, was in one of the cars involved in a crash at the junction of Hopwood Lane and Gibraltar Road on Friday night – the first day of Eid.

Rameez was rushed to hospital and was described by police on Saturday as being in a critical condition but tragically has since died.

Dozens of Courier readers have been sharing their messages of sadness and support for his family.

The accident happened at the junction of Hopwood Lane and Gibraltar Road in Halifax

One said: “Poor boy. My heart breaks for his family. No age to die. Rest in eternal peace young man.”

Another said: “So, so sad. Our heartfelt and sincere condolences to the family and friends of Rameez, taken way too soon.”

One posted: “Heartbreaking loss. Condolences to his family.”

Aanother said: “RIP young man. Deepest sympathy to his family and friends.”

Two 25-year-old women from the other car involved in the crash – a BMW - were treated in hospital and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs.

One of the women has since been released under investigation and the other was released without charge.

Police were alerted to the accident at 8.07pm on Friday and said it involved a grey BMW 330 and a black Citroen C1.

The BMW had been travelling on Hopwood Lane towards Queens Road and the Citroen, which Rameez was driving, was in Gibraltar Road emerging from the junction with Hopwood Lane.

Anyone who has information that might help police should call the Roads Policing Unit via 101.