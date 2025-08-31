New baby room opens up at Ripponden Preschool

A preschool in Calderdale has opened up a new baby room.

Earlier this year Ripponden Preschool was asked by Calderdale Council to build a new baby room.

The space would provide much-needed childcare because of the new working entitlement funding that will begin in September for children ages 9 months. Ripponden Community Centre's upper floor has been transformed.

Sharron Stretton, Ripponden Preschool Manager, said: “The Ripponden Community Center's upper floor was in terrible shape and completely unfit for babies to play on or explore. “But with to Calderdale's supported financing, a thorough renovation, and a lot of effort from the committed team, we were able to make this a reality.”

The space was opened by Councillor Leah Webster who said: “Today I had the pleasure of a full tour around the new Baby Room, at Ripponden Preschool. It is situated on the upper floor of Ripponden Community Centre, in the heart of the village.

"It was wonderful to see the many months of hard work and dedication come to fruition, transforming this area into an inviting, light, bright and interactive space.

“My own children now 19 began their early years journey with Ripponden Preschool, and since then it’s been a privilege to see their offer continue to grow from early years, to holiday clubs, after school clubs and now the baby room.

“A huge well done to all those involved in making this a reality and widening your already inclusive offer even further!”

Ripponden Preschool’s baby room is now ready to welcome new families from September 1.