As part of the Plan for Jobs, Halifax’s new temporary Jobcentre at the Broad Street Plaza has officially opened.

The new site already has a growing team of 17 work coaches, some of whom joined DWP in the last six months as part of the successful recruitment drive to hire 13,500 new Work Coaches across the country.

Each new Work Coach will help people looking for work in Calderdale with one-on-one tailored support to find the their next role.

The new job centre at Broad Street Plaza

Mims Davies MP, Minister for Employment said: “We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every corner of the UK, including here in Halifax.

“Every customer benefits from a dedicated Work Coach. They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match jobseekers to the latest nearby opportunities.

“It’s brilliant to see our Plan for Jobs in action, from Kickstart to Sector Based Work Academy Programmes, our Work Coaches are there to help people get back on their feet.”

Halifax Broad Street Jobcentre Plus is one of the new temporary sites announced by the Department for Work and Pensions earlier this year, building on the existing 639 jobcentres across the UK.

The DWP has also undertaken its fastest ever recruitment exercise, recruiting 13,500 Work Coaches nationally.

The additional space will accommodate new Work Coaches recruited in Halifax, helping more people to transform their lives through tailored employment support.

Zoë Jackson is the Customer Service Leader for Calderdale and oversees the new site in Halifax. She has a career at DWP spanning almost 25 years.

“The opening of Broad Street is an exciting opportunity for us to extend our services further into the community and ensures we play our part in our local economic recovery plans," she said.

“Our new Jobcentre will allow us to deliver more readily accessible support and to work more innovatively whilst maintaining a safe environment for all our customers. Our team at Broad Street are motivated, passionate and skilled individuals who are fully committed to making a difference to all our customers.”