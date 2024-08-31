Ovenden crash: Fundraiser launched for funeral of 18-year-old 'with infectious smile' Troy Hardy after tragic Halifax motorbike accident
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 18-year-old, described by one friend as the “kindest soul” died after his motorbike crashed on the A629 Ovenden Road near Shroggs Road in Ovenden on Thursday afternoon.
As reported by the Courier yesterday, one friend described the former Calderdale College student as “the most genuine lad you could have ever come across”.
A fundraising page was launched yesterday aiming to collect £1,000 to put towards the cost of a funeral for Troy.
In less than 24 hours, it had already raised more than £4,000.
The fundraiser’s founder Keely Mitchell posted on the page: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of the sudden passing of our beloved Troy.
"On August 29, he tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident. The shock and grief are overwhelming, and we are struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.
"Troy had only just turned 18. He was vibrant and loving, and touched the lives of everyone around him.
"He was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need and his infectious smile and kind heart will forever be etched in our memories.
"As we navigate through this painful time, we are faced with the daunting task of arranging a funeral and honouring Troy's life - giving him the send off he deserves.
"Any contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping us give Troy the dignified farewell he deserves.
“Your generous donation will assist in covering the funeral costs, transportation, and other necessary arrangements.
"Additionally, your support will provide some relief to our grieving family, allowing us to focus on healing and cherishing the beautiful memories we shared with Troy.”
To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/keely-mitchell-1