Ovenden crash: Fundraiser launched for funeral of 18-year-old 'with infectious smile' Troy Hardy after tragic Halifax motorbike accident

By Sarah Fitton
Published 31st Aug 2024, 17:41 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 17:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
People have been flocking to donate to an online fundraiser to help with costs of a funeral for Halifax’s Troy Hardy.

The 18-year-old, described by one friend as the “kindest soul” died after his motorbike crashed on the A629 Ovenden Road near Shroggs Road in Ovenden on Thursday afternoon.

As reported by the Courier yesterday, one friend described the former Calderdale College student as “the most genuine lad you could have ever come across”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A fundraising page was launched yesterday aiming to collect £1,000 to put towards the cost of a funeral for Troy.

Flowers at the scene of the crashFlowers at the scene of the crash
Flowers at the scene of the crash

In less than 24 hours, it had already raised more than £4,000.

The fundraiser’s founder Keely Mitchell posted on the page: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of the sudden passing of our beloved Troy.

"On August 29, he tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident. The shock and grief are overwhelming, and we are struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Troy had only just turned 18. He was vibrant and loving, and touched the lives of everyone around him.

Troy HardyTroy Hardy
Troy Hardy
Read More
Ovenden crash: Tributes to 'kindest soul' and 'most genuine lad' Troy Hardy who ...

"He was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need and his infectious smile and kind heart will forever be etched in our memories.

"As we navigate through this painful time, we are faced with the daunting task of arranging a funeral and honouring Troy's life - giving him the send off he deserves.

"Any contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping us give Troy the dignified farewell he deserves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Your generous donation will assist in covering the funeral costs, transportation, and other necessary arrangements.

"Additionally, your support will provide some relief to our grieving family, allowing us to focus on healing and cherishing the beautiful memories we shared with Troy.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/keely-mitchell-1

Related topics:OvendenHalifax