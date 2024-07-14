Fresh from their headline slot on Glastonbury’s Other Stage, they delighted a 6,000-capacity crowd with a 19-song set covering their stellar career.

Opening with ‘Idea 01’, ‘Colossus’ and their 2024 single ‘Gift Horse’, IDLES continued with such fan favourites as ‘Mr Motivator’, ‘Car Crash’, ‘Divide & Conquer’, ‘Samaritans’ and ‘Dancer ‘before a brilliant finale of ‘Danny Nedelko’ and ‘Rottweiler’.

Frontman Joe Talbot told the crowd: “Love Yorkshire, we always have, love your energy. You're beautiful.

“Thanks for supporting us all these years Yorkshire!”

Dublin garage rock band Sprints and Los Angeles’ pop experimentalist Angélica Garcia opened the show.

Live at The Piece Hall continues next Saturday (July 27) with Ministry of Sound – Ibiza Anthems with Ellie Sax and Friends.

Bill Bailey will then perform on July 31, followed by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on August 1.

