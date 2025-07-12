18 photos from last night's Human League gig at Halifax's Piece Hallplaceholder image
18 photos from last night's Human League gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

Human League fans: 18 photos from last night's Human League gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 12th Jul 2025, 09:14 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 09:14 BST
Electro pop greats The Human League thrilled a sold-out crowd as they headlined TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

The BRIT Award-winning pioneers of synth-pop – hailing from Sheffield and led by Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley – delivered a flawless set under summer’s skies.

Opening the show with the fitting lyrics from The Sounds Of The Crowd: “Get around town, where the people look good, where the music is loud… Add your voice to the sound of the crowd”. And The Piece Hall audience didn’t need asking twice.

They followed with fan favourites including Don't You Want Me, Together In Electric Dreams, (Keep Feeling) Fascination, Love Action (I Believe in Love), Mirror Man and more.

Kicking off the evening were fellow ’80s icons Blancmange, and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, who shared a personal moment with the crowd: “Tonight is a very special night for me because I was born in Halifax. I feel like I’m back home again,” he said before launching into their hit You Take Me Up.

The summer series continues at TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall with two shows from Paul Heaton on July 22 and 23.

Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey at The Piece Hall

1. The Human League

Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey at The Piece Hall

2. The Human League

Electro pop greats The Human League thrilled a sold-out crowd as they headlined TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

3. The Human League

The BRIT Award-winning pioneers of synth-pop – hailing from Sheffield and led by Philip Oakey, Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley – delivered a flawless set under summer's skies.

4. The Human League

