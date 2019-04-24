Overturned caravan crash on M62 causing long delays and tailbacks

An overturned caravan is causing long delays and tailbacks on the M62 this afternoon at Ainley Top.

The M62 currently has delays of at least 45 minutes between junction 23 to junction 24, covering several miles of the eastbound carriageway.

The delays have been caused by the crash which has seen lanes one and two closed.

Highways England has deployed resources and are working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

Officers have been been working closely with the emergency services colleagues including West Yorkshire Police.

Highway England is warning to expect disruption to local traffic and up to 35 minutes added to your journey time.

