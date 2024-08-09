Paris Olympics 2024: Halifax Olympian makes final of the 800m after PB in semi-final

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Aug 2024
A Halifax Olympian has made it to the 800m final of Paris 2024.

Max Burgin ran a personal best (PB) time of 1:43.50 in the semi-final and has made it to the final which will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

Speaking to the BBC after the race, he said: “I couldn't be happier, I really don't know what to say.

Max Burgin of Team Great Britain competes during the Men's 800m Semi-Final. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)Max Burgin of Team Great Britain competes during the Men's 800m Semi-Final. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
"To get through here in a PB, and I felt quite good doing it as well.

"I wouldn't have believed it a few weeks ago, to be honest.”

Bursting onto the scene in 2022, Max became UK champion but at the World Championships in Eugene, a blood clot in his calf left him unable to compete and he went on to endure a spell in a mobility scooter.

Achilles problems persisted through 2023 but, back to full fitness, he booked a place in Paris by finishing second in a highly competitive men’s 800m at the UK Championships.

The men's 800m final takes place at 6.05pm on Saturday, August 10.

