Paris Olympics 2024: Halifax Olympian makes final of the 800m after PB in semi-final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Halifax Olympian has made it to the 800m final of Paris 2024.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Burgin ran a personal best (PB) time of 1:43.50 in the semi-final and has made it to the final which will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

Speaking to the BBC after the race, he said: “I couldn't be happier, I really don't know what to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Burgin of Team Great Britain competes during the Men's 800m Semi-Final. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

"To get through here in a PB, and I felt quite good doing it as well.

"I wouldn't have believed it a few weeks ago, to be honest.”

Bursting onto the scene in 2022, Max became UK champion but at the World Championships in Eugene, a blood clot in his calf left him unable to compete and he went on to endure a spell in a mobility scooter.

Achilles problems persisted through 2023 but, back to full fitness, he booked a place in Paris by finishing second in a highly competitive men’s 800m at the UK Championships.

The men's 800m final takes place at 6.05pm on Saturday, August 10.