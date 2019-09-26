Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Halifax is taking on more students due to high demand

Halifax's Pauline Quirke Academy for Performing Arts is to open its doors on Saturday afternoons after lessons being in such high demand.

The academy, based at North Halifax Grammar School on Moor Bottom Road, said that lessons are in such high demand they've added an extra day.

The weekend performing arts school provides tuition for children aged between four and 18.

Actress Pauline Quirke, famed for starring as Sharon Theodopolopodous in the long-running comedy series Birds of a Feather as well as appearing in several hit TV series such as Broadchurch, The Sculptress, Maisie Raine and Yorkshire soap Emmerdale, to name a few, said she started the academy because of the happy times she spent at drama classes.

She said she wanted to re-create that opportunity for a new generation.

Lessons focus on our three core modules - musical theatre, comedy and drama, and film and TV.

The new academy will run on Saturday afternoons from 1.45pm-5pm.

And there will be a free open day on Saturday, October 12 from 1.45pm-5pm for anyone wanting a look around and chat.

To book your child's place for the open day, call Principal Ashley on 07707 855603 or freephone 0800 531 6282 or email Ashley.wade@pqacademy.com

So, if your child is aged six to 18 years ild and loves to sing, dance, act, perform, have fun and make new friends, visit the Pauline Quirke Academy website here for a free information pack.