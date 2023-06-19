All creatures great and small were celebrated at yesterday’s (Sunday’s) Todmorden Agricultural Show.
People flocked to the event at the Riverside Centre to enjoy a host of entertainment.
People were competing in classes for arts and crafts, dogs, sheep, eggs and vintage tractors.
And there was a petting farm, alpacas, fun dog show, ferret agility course and sheep show along with a feast of food and drink.
Photos by James Hardisty.
1. Photos from a wonderful Todmorden Agricultural Show yesterday
Rob Fitzgerald washing the head of a Kerry Hills Sheep ahead of judging. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Photos from a wonderful Todmorden Agricultural Show yesterday
Former farm worker Ian Waddington, aged 76, with his vintage 1952 Ferguson TEF 20 tractor. Ian, first worked on a farm from the age of 15 until retiring and now enjoys taken part in charity tractor runs and local shows. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Photos from a wonderful Todmorden Agricultural Show yesterday
Matthew Watson, owner of Watson Arboriculture & Forestry based at Todmorden. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Photos from a wonderful Todmorden Agricultural Show yesterday
Chris Adamson, organiser of the Todmorden Agricultural show. Photo: James Hardisty