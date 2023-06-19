News you can trust since 1853
Young farmer Frank Lowe, aged 7, of Todmorden, with a Derbyshire Gritstone AGED Tup belonging to F&R Fielden.Young farmer Frank Lowe, aged 7, of Todmorden, with a Derbyshire Gritstone AGED Tup belonging to F&R Fielden.
Young farmer Frank Lowe, aged 7, of Todmorden, with a Derbyshire Gritstone AGED Tup belonging to F&R Fielden.

Photos from a wonderful Todmorden Agricultural Show yesterday

All creatures great and small were celebrated at yesterday’s (Sunday’s) Todmorden Agricultural Show.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST

People flocked to the event at the Riverside Centre to enjoy a host of entertainment.

People were competing in classes for arts and crafts, dogs, sheep, eggs and vintage tractors.

And there was a petting farm, alpacas, fun dog show, ferret agility course and sheep show along with a feast of food and drink.

Photos by James Hardisty.

Rob Fitzgerald washing the head of a Kerry Hills Sheep ahead of judging. Photo: James Hardisty

Former farm worker Ian Waddington, aged 76, with his vintage 1952 Ferguson TEF 20 tractor. Ian, first worked on a farm from the age of 15 until retiring and now enjoys taken part in charity tractor runs and local shows. Photo: James Hardisty

Matthew Watson, owner of Watson Arboriculture & Forestry based at Todmorden. Photo: James Hardisty

Chris Adamson, organiser of the Todmorden Agricultural show. Photo: James Hardisty

