Plans underway to help celebrate Todmorden Town Hall's 150th anniversary next year

A landmark Calderdale building celebrates its 150th anniversary next year – and preparations are under way to mark the event.

Opened on April 3, 1875, Todmorden Town Hall will be subject of a special anniversary project.

Friends of Todmorden Town Hall will launch the anniversary projects at the building, at the heart of Todmorden town centre, from 2.30pm on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Todmorden Town Hall

There will also be free heritage tours of the building at 1pm and 4pm.

The main event will begin at 2.30pm with a welcome from the town Mayor, Coun Ben Jancovich.

“We will present some of our plans for the celebration, and you can hear from some of Todmorden’s groups who are helping us to make it truly memorable.

“Find out how you can get involved in the 150th – there’ll be plenty of opportunities, from taking part in the theatre performances, starring in a short film to be projected onto the building, volunteering to help steward the events and more,” say the Friends.

The group will also be presenting awards to the winners of a young person logo design competition, and unveiling the winning design for the anniversary’s 150th anniversary logo.

The Grade I listed building was designed by John Gibson, who was an assistant to Sir Charles Barry, who designed the Houses of Parliament.

Gibson undertook other work for Todmorden’s mill-owning Fielden family, who had taken over the site and financial responsibility for developing the building, including the town’s Grade I listed Unitarian Church and Grade II* listed Dobroyd Castle, now Robinwood Activity Centre.