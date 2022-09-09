Queen Elizabeth II: Calderdale pays tribute following the death of the Queen
Calderdale pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the announcement of her death yesterday.
Our live blog will be updated throughout the day as the borough mourns the loss of the monarch.
Updates as Calderdale mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 14:10
Key Events
- Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, aged 96
- King Charles III takes over following the death of his mother
- Businesses and leaders have paid their respects across Calderdale
- Books of condolence open in Halifax and rest of Calderdale
Halifax's Roger Harvey and others share their memories of meeting Her Majesty
Halifax’s Roger Harvey is among the Calderdale residents who have been sharing their memories of Her Majesty The Queen.
What has been cancelled as Calderdale mourns
Some events planned for today and the coming days have been cancelled following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
See our story for what has been cancelled in Calderdale
"Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family”
The Community Foundation for Calderdale has expressed their condolences following the Queen’s death.
Community Foundation for Calderdale
We are extremely sad to hear the news that her Majesty the Queen has passed away. She was an inspiration serving her country for so long and for the support she gave charities and work she did. Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.
Books of condolence open in Halifax and rest of Calderdale
The Queen: Books of condolence open in Halifax and rest of Calderdale
People are being invited to share their condolences and lay flowers in Halifax today in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.