Queen Elizabeth II: Calderdale pays tribute following the death of the Queen

Calderdale pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the announcement of her death yesterday.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 9th September 2022, 1:25 pm
The Queen at Halifax High School in 2004

Our live blog will be updated throughout the day as the borough mourns the loss of the monarch.

Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 14:10

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 14:10

Halifax's Roger Harvey and others share their memories of meeting Her Majesty

Halifax’s Roger Harvey is among the Calderdale residents who have been sharing their memories of Her Majesty The Queen.

Halifax’s Roger Harvey is among the Calderdale residents who have been sharing their memories of Her Majesty The Queen.

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 13:17

King Charles III coronation

The wheels of tradition are firmly in motion as the nation starts to look toward King Charles III coronation

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 12:31

Flying the flag at half-mast

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 12:11

What has been cancelled as Calderdale mourns

Some events planned for today and the coming days have been cancelled following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 11:57

"Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family”

The Community Foundation for Calderdale has expressed their condolences following the Queen’s death.

We are extremely sad to hear the news that her Majesty the Queen has passed away. She was an inspiration serving her country for so long and for the support she gave charities and work she did. Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.

Community Foundation for Calderdale

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 11:40

Rastrick High School pays respects

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 11:28

Scenes from outside Buckingham Palace

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 11:20

Tribute from Trinity Academy Akroydon

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 11:10

Tribute from Square Chapel Arts Centre

Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:50

Books of condolence open in Halifax and rest of Calderdale

People are being invited to share their condolences and lay flowers in Halifax today in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.

