Reader pictures: Photographs of springtime in Calderdale shared by our readers

These fabulous pictures were all taken by our readers in and around Calderdale.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

Send in your pictures to [email protected] Please include your name, address and where the picture was taken.

Images should be in Jpeg format and larger than 1MB.

Cromwell Bridge crossing Calder and Hebble Navigation by Julia Tum

1. Reader pictures

Cromwell Bridge crossing Calder and Hebble Navigation by Julia Tum

Along the fence line at Priestley Green by Mike Halliwell

2. Reader pictures

Along the fence line at Priestley Green by Mike Halliwell

Through the stile at Priestley Green by Mike Halliwell

3. Reader pictures

Through the stile at Priestley Green by Mike Halliwell

Salterhebble Railway Bridge crossing the Calder and Hebble Navigation by Julia Tum

4. Reader picture

Salterhebble Railway Bridge crossing the Calder and Hebble Navigation by Julia Tum

