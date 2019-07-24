Ripponden scout plays key role representing UK at World Scout Jamboree

A Ripponden scout is currently representing the UK at the 24th World Scout Jamboree taking place in wild and wonderful West Virginia.

Rosie Allport, 20, is on the incredible once in a lifetime opportunity across the pond where over the course of two weeks she will meet people from all over the globe, take part in a skills exchange and be challenged to think about global issues in a new light.

Rosie Allport from Ripponden

Rosie has joined the International Service Team (IST) who are the driving force behind the Jamboree.

The IST is a multinational team of adults who volunteer to spend their summer holiday in the engine room of the Jamboree. They number 6,000 in total with nearly 1,000 coming from across the UK.

Their job is to make the Jamboree happen and the IST make every day a little easier, without always getting noticed. Some of them are instructors planning and running activities for the tens of thousands of Jamboree participants. Others are doctors, caterers or I.T. consultants.

Rosie has been allocated a role in the Big Rocks Climbing Team. She said “I’ve worked at Scout Activity Centres in the UK to learn these climbing skills which I am now developing at the World scout Jamboree. I am also doing an outdoor activity course at university so this will really will be valuable experience and it will help me with my confidence in the future”.

This year's World Scout Jamboree takes place in West Virginia

The event was opened by UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls who said: ‘World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts attend each one. They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure.

"Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills. It will be the journey of a lifetime. "