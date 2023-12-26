News you can trust since 1853
Robert Plant, Will Young, Samuel L Jackson, James Norton: 11 famous faces and what they like to do when they come to Halifax - from getting a new hat to buying a tasty pie

You never know who you might spot in Calderdale these days.
By Abigail Kellett and Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 17:47 GMT

The boom in TV shows being filmed in the borough has helped bring a host of well-known celebrities to the area, including Hollywood royalty like Samuel L Jackson and Ewan McGregor.

Here are 11 photos of celebrities who have been seen in the borough recently and what they like to do when they’re here.

Pop star Will Young was spotted recently in Hebden Bridge visiting the town's independent shops. He was gifted a yellow beret by Lucy and the Caterpillar Vintage Boutique

Pop star Will Young was spotted recently in Hebden Bridge visiting the town's independent shops. He was gifted a yellow beret by Lucy and the Caterpillar Vintage Boutique

Peep Show and Vigil actor Paterson Joseph was spotted in Halifax town centre earlier this year filming new drama Boat House. He couldn't resist buying a pie from Grosvenors Butchers in Halifax Borough Market while he was here

Peep Show and Vigil actor Paterson Joseph was spotted in Halifax town centre earlier this year filming new drama Boat House. He couldn't resist buying a pie from Grosvenors Butchers in Halifax Borough Market while he was here

Comedian and Would I Lie to You host Rob Brydon popped into Loafers in The Piece Hall before his show at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax. Loafers said he bought a copy of the debut album by Norah Jones and a pair of Loafers socks to wear on stage.

Comedian and Would I Lie to You host Rob Brydon popped into Loafers in The Piece Hall before his show at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax. Loafers said he bought a copy of the debut album by Norah Jones and a pair of Loafers socks to wear on stage.

Happy Valley star James Norton said he enjoyed going running in the hills of Calderdale when he was here filming the show. He also stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant

Happy Valley star James Norton said he enjoyed going running in the hills of Calderdale when he was here filming the show. He also stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant

