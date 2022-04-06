Rotary celebrates 100 years in Halifax

Bryan Harkness, the club's centenary chair, said: "Over 100 years ago, a Halifax born gentleman called Tom Teal produced a paper entitled “The Philosophy of the Rotary Movement”.

"Tom at that time was living in Perth in Scotland but a copy of this paper reached the editor of the Halifax Courier, Clifford Ramsden JP. Clifford based a leading article on the subject in this very newspaper in an addition in October 1921.

"This became a point of discussion amongst some readers of the paper and The Courier invited Edward Green, the Chief Librarian of Halifax, to develop their idea in an article. From this, interested business and professional men got together and progress was made towards the formation of a Rotary Club in the town. An inaugural lunch was held on January 4th 1922 with twenty-six founder members."

Rotary in Halifax was born following an inaugural formal meeting on March 8, 1922.

By the end of that year the Club had over 50 members rising to 80 members by 1925. Membership remained around this level for the following couple of decades.

In those early days, Halifax Rotary members dedicated their time, effort and financial resources to help people in need in the town.

Annual treats and entertainment were provided with often up to 800 children being taken to the theatre, pantomimes and given Christmas treats. In 1924 they assisted in taking 600 children to the British Empire Exhibition held at Wembley in London.

During the rest of the 1920s significant projects were undertaken by Club members both locally but also financial support was given for disasters that were occurring around the world.

Bryan Harkness added: "Halifax still enjoys a buoyant club membership and over the years, we have helped to form other clubs.

"There are now seven Rotary Clubs in Calderdale, all working hard to help communities locally, nationally and internationally and in addition to Halifax they are Halifax Calder, Elland, Todmorden, Hebden Bridge, Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse."

Service in the community is at the forefront of every local club the Rotary Club of Halifax is no exception with the annual Shoebox Appeal helping many people in need at Christmas.

Every year on the second Wednesday of March the Club has held its annual Charter or Birthday Dinner and this year as it celebrated 100 years, some 118 members and guests enjoyed an evening at Berties in Elland last month.

The above photograph shows Club President, Caroline Pell holding celebratory balloons with flowers presented by the Inner Wheel Club of Halifax.