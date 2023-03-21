Calderdale has been quite the hotspot for celebrities recently.
The boom in TV shows being filmed in the borough has helped bring a host of famous faces to the area, including Hollywood royalty like Samuel L Jackson.
Here are 9 photos of celebrities who have been seen in the borough and what they like to do when they’re here.
Pop star Will Young was spotted recently in Hebden Bridge visiting the town's independent shops. He was gifted a yellow beret by Lucy and the Caterpillar Vintage Boutique Photo: subm
Comedian and Would I Lie to You host Rob Brydon popped into Loafers in The Piece Hall before his show at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax. Loafers said he bought a copy of the debut album by Norah Jones and a pair of Loafers socks to wear on stage. Photo: subm
Peep Show and Vigil actor Paterson Joseph was spotted in Halifax town centre earlier this year filming new drama Boat House. He couldn't resist buying a pie from Grosvenors Butchers in Halifax Borough Market while he was here Photo: Sarah Fitton
Happy Valley stars Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran have said they enjoyed trying out the various cake on offer in Hebden Bridge when they were filming the show there Photo: Jim Fitton