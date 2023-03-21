News you can trust since 1853
Happy Valley star James Norton said he enjoyed going running in the hills of Calderdale when he was here filming the show. He also stayed at Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant

Samuel L Jackson, James Norton, Sarah Lancashire, Will Young: 9 famous faces and what they like to do when they come to Halifax - from buying pies to getting a new hat

Calderdale has been quite the hotspot for celebrities recently.

By Abigail Kellett and Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

The boom in TV shows being filmed in the borough has helped bring a host of famous faces to the area, including Hollywood royalty like Samuel L Jackson.

Here are 9 photos of celebrities who have been seen in the borough and what they like to do when they’re here.

Video of Happy Valley star Rhys Connah returning to Hebden Bridge to open new charity shop

Yorkshire gigs: Here is the latest big act who will play at The Piece Hall in Halifax this summer

Pop star Will Young was spotted recently in Hebden Bridge visiting the town's independent shops. He was gifted a yellow beret by Lucy and the Caterpillar Vintage Boutique

Comedian and Would I Lie to You host Rob Brydon popped into Loafers in The Piece Hall before his show at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax. Loafers said he bought a copy of the debut album by Norah Jones and a pair of Loafers socks to wear on stage.

Peep Show and Vigil actor Paterson Joseph was spotted in Halifax town centre earlier this year filming new drama Boat House. He couldn't resist buying a pie from Grosvenors Butchers in Halifax Borough Market while he was here

Happy Valley stars Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran have said they enjoyed trying out the various cake on offer in Hebden Bridge when they were filming the show there

