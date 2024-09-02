Senior nurse from Queensbury set to take on Great North Run for Bradford Hospitals Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A senior nurse from Queensbury is taking on the Great North Run (GNR) for charity.

Acting Cardiology Matron at Bradford Royal Infirmary, Leanne Baziw, will pound the 13.1mile route through the streets of Tyneside on Sunday, September 8 for the charity that works together with Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to provide the very best for its patients and staff, funding over and above what is routinely provided by the NHS.

Leanne, 35, said she’d been training hard for the half marathon: “I only took up running last June (2023) as I needed a bit of an outlet from the stresses of work and to do something positive for my mental wellbeing.

“Up until then I would never have considered myself a runner but now I am, I love it.

“Before last year, I’d never have imagined I’d be running a half marathon, but now I can’t wait as I’ve heard that it’s a nice route and there’s a great atmosphere at the GNR, so I’m looking forward to it.”

In preparation for her fundraising feat Leanne is running regularly and building up her distance.

The mum-of-two added: “My longest run to date has been 7.5 miles so I am aiming to up it a mile a week so this week I will run 8.5 miles.”

Bradford Hospitals Charity supports Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to provide funding for equipment, training and research. The charity’s vision is to provide the very best care and treatment for the people of Bradford.

Leanne is raising money for its Sunshine Fund, one of its general funds.

Head of Fundraising, Lisa Williams, said: “We are so grateful to Leanne taking on the GNR to fundraise for Bradford Hospitals Charity, I know she has been training hard which shows her commitment to this challenge.

"We wish Leanne all the best of luck and thank her for her incredible support.”

To donate to Leanne’s fundraising goal for Bradford Hospitals Charity visit www.justgiving.com

This Sunday’s GNR is the world’s biggest and best half marathon with 60,000 runners taking on the epic challenge from Newcastle to South Shields.