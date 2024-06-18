'She made my day' says trader as Murder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor pops into Halifax shops before her Piece Hall show
Sophie Ellis-Bextor popped into several stores before her performance at The Piece Hall on Sunday.
They included Mrs Sinclair’s Vintage who said Sophie bought some of their vintage dresses.
The shop, in The Piece Hall, posted: “The lovely Sophie Ellis-Bextor made my day!
“The girl has fantastic taste - thanks Sophie.”
The singer, whose hits include ‘Murder on the Dancefloor – a song recently enjoying a resurgence thanks to the movie Saltburn – also visited The Book Corner and Sweet Tooth – both also in The Piece Hall.
The team at Sweet Tooth posted: “It was such a lovely surprise to meet the amazing Sophie Ellis-Bextor in our shop.”
Sophie took to the stage on Sunday night before Nile Rodgers and CHIC.
Performing at the venue this week are Crowded House tomorrow night, Grace Jones on Saturday and Bryan Adams on Sunday.