Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Several Halifax traders have been sharing how they were visited by a top international popstar at the weekend.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor popped into several stores before her performance at The Piece Hall on Sunday.

They included Mrs Sinclair’s Vintage who said Sophie bought some of their vintage dresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop, in The Piece Hall, posted: “The lovely Sophie Ellis-Bextor made my day!

Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Mrs Sinclair's Vintage in The Piece Hall, Halifax

“The girl has fantastic taste - thanks Sophie.”

The singer, whose hits include ‘Murder on the Dancefloor – a song recently enjoying a resurgence thanks to the movie Saltburn – also visited The Book Corner and Sweet Tooth – both also in The Piece Hall.

The team at Sweet Tooth posted: “It was such a lovely surprise to meet the amazing Sophie Ellis-Bextor in our shop.”

Sophie took to the stage on Sunday night before Nile Rodgers and CHIC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can see all our photos from the show HERE.