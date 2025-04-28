Silent protest outside Halifax Town Hall to show support to victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack
On April 22, a terrorist attack at Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir killed 26 and injured more than 20 others.
In response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, members of the local community - including Hindus, Indians and concerned citizens - organised a tribute and remembrance service to honour the victims.
A spokesperson said: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which tragically claimed the lives of many innocent tourists.
“Such a brutal assault on innocent lives is a reminder that terrorism continues to pose a grave threat to global peace and humanity.
“It is an act of cowardice and hatred that has no place in any civilised society.
"We must stand united in condemning this atrocity and in demanding justice for the victims and their families.”