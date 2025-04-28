Silent protest outside Halifax Town Hall to show support to victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack

By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 16:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A silent protest took place outside Halifax Town Hall at the weekend.

On April 22, a terrorist attack at Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir killed 26 and injured more than 20 others.

Read More
17 old mills in Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden and what they're...

In response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, members of the local community - including Hindus, Indians and concerned citizens - organised a tribute and remembrance service to honour the victims.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
In response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, members of the local community organised a tribute and remembrance service to honour the victims.In response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, members of the local community organised a tribute and remembrance service to honour the victims.
In response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, members of the local community organised a tribute and remembrance service to honour the victims.

A spokesperson said: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, which tragically claimed the lives of many innocent tourists.

“Such a brutal assault on innocent lives is a reminder that terrorism continues to pose a grave threat to global peace and humanity.

“It is an act of cowardice and hatred that has no place in any civilised society.

"We must stand united in condemning this atrocity and in demanding justice for the victims and their families.”

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice