Steelwork goes up at Overgate Hospice’s new building as £12.25m raised for new state-of-the-art facility
Marshall Construction of Elland, who built the original hospice, completed erecting the structure this week – heralding a major milestone in the project several years in the making.
Thanks to kind-hearted businesses and the public, Overgate Hospice is close to achieving its overall fundraising target with £12.25m already raised for the new state-of-the-art facility.
Tracey Wilcocks, Chief Executive of Overgate Hospice, said: “The Big Build project has firmly gone from dream to reality with the completion of steelwork. People can, for the first time, see the outline of an actual building on the site.
“Seeing is believing and the new hospice building will really take shape during the coming months, ready to open in just under a year and a half, if everything stays on track.
“We have been blown away by the generosity of businesses and the wider public through donations, sponsorship and fundraising at our recent hugely successful galas dinners.
"Every penny will go towards creating a world-class service for families going through end of life care.”
Supported by TV writer Sally Wainwright OBE, the project will see a dedicated new 16-bed hospice built within the existing grounds at Overgate in Halifax.
Detailed plans were first revealed around a year ago and since then, the hospice suffered a callous break-in by thieves in January – but that failed to derail the project, which attracted even more donations as a result.
Overgate’s plans include:
- Individual bedrooms with spacious, accessible, en suite bathrooms to increase patients’ independence, privacy and dignity
- More spacious rooms which allow for larger families to visit and a new multi-faith spiritual space for quiet reflection
- Tech-ready rooms featuring internet connection and smart televisions to create a home from home for patients and families
The current hospice, which is over 30 years old, accommodates 12 beds in shared units.
The new centre will mean the existing building can be repurposed to create a larger, refurbished day hospice accommodating more people.
The hospice’s Big Build Appeal is still live to ensure they hit their fundraising target.
To donate or find out more visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk/bigbuildappeal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.