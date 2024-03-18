Harriet Staniland at Stewart Robinson's funfair in HalifaxHarriet Staniland at Stewart Robinson's funfair in Halifax
All the fun of the fair was had in Halifax over the weekend.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Mar 2024, 13:25 GMT

Stewart Robinson and Sons brought dodgems, carousels and some spectacular pendulum rides to the car park of Eureka! Children’s Museum from Friday until yesterday.

There were smiles all round as crowds of all ages flocked to enjoy the event.

Stewart Robinson and Sons posted on their Facebook page: “Thanks to everyone who visited us at Eureka! car park. It’s been great.”

All photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

