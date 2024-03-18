Stewart Robinson and Sons brought dodgems, carousels and some spectacular pendulum rides to the car park of Eureka! Children’s Museum from Friday until yesterday.

There were smiles all round as crowds of all ages flocked to enjoy the event.

Stewart Robinson and Sons posted on their Facebook page: “Thanks to everyone who visited us at Eureka! car park. It’s been great.”

If you have an event to share, you can contact the Courier reporting team by emailing [email protected].

All photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

