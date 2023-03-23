The Apprentice final 2023: Who will follow in the footsteps of Brighouse's Harpreet Kaur as the next winner of the BBC TV series?
Two candidates will battle it out in the boardroom in the final of The Apprentice 2023 tonight (Thursday) as they attempt to become Lord Alan Sugar’s next business partner, 12 months on from Brighouse’s Harpreet Kaur securing his investment as last year’s winner of the BBC series.
Harpreet, of Waring Green, triumphed in the 2022 series of the popular show after Lord Sugar chose to invest in her dessert business, Oh So Yum.
Speaking to the Courier after her win, she said: “I'm so happy.
"I can't quite believe it. I'm Lord Sugar's business partner - not many people get to say that."
The former Hipperholme and Lightcliffe High School student, who had wanted to appear on The Apprentice since watching the show as a child, enjoyed a whirlwind of media appearances after her success, including meeting singer Michael Buble during an interview on BBC Radio 2.
Two more candidates, Marnie Swindells and Rochelle Raye Anthony, now hope to secure Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment in their businesses.
Marnie, a court advocate in London, plans to open a middle-market boxing gym near the Bank of England.
Rochelle, owner of a hair salon and academy in Bedfordshire, is seeking to expand her business by opening locations in London and Manchester.
The final of The Apprentice will be on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight (Thursday, March 23) at 9pm.