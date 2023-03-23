News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
16 minutes ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
45 minutes ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April

The Apprentice final 2023: Who will follow in the footsteps of Brighouse's Harpreet Kaur as the next winner of the BBC TV series?

Two candidates will battle it out in the boardroom in the final of The Apprentice 2023 tonight (Thursday) as they attempt to become Lord Alan Sugar’s next business partner, 12 months on from Brighouse’s Harpreet Kaur securing his investment as last year’s winner of the BBC series.

By Dominic Brown
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:00 GMT- 1 min read

Harpreet, of Waring Green, triumphed in the 2022 series of the popular show after Lord Sugar chose to invest in her dessert business, Oh So Yum.

Speaking to the Courier after her win, she said: “I'm so happy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I can't quite believe it. I'm Lord Sugar's business partner - not many people get to say that."

Harpreet Kaur, from Waring Green in Brighouse, won the 2022 series of The Apprentice
Harpreet Kaur, from Waring Green in Brighouse, won the 2022 series of The Apprentice
Harpreet Kaur, from Waring Green in Brighouse, won the 2022 series of The Apprentice
Most Popular

The former Hipperholme and Lightcliffe High School student, who had wanted to appear on The Apprentice since watching the show as a child, enjoyed a whirlwind of media appearances after her success, including meeting singer Michael Buble during an interview on BBC Radio 2.

Two more candidates, Marnie Swindells and Rochelle Raye Anthony, now hope to secure Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment in their businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marnie, a court advocate in London, plans to open a middle-market boxing gym near the Bank of England.

Rochelle, owner of a hair salon and academy in Bedfordshire, is seeking to expand her business by opening locations in London and Manchester.

Harpreet Kaur meets Michael Buble after winning BBC series The Apprentice
Harpreet Kaur meets Michael Buble after winning BBC series The Apprentice
Harpreet Kaur meets Michael Buble after winning BBC series The Apprentice

The final of The Apprentice will be on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight (Thursday, March 23) at 9pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
The Apprentice Final 2023: Who are the finalists? Marnie Swindells & Rochelle Ra...
Alan SugarBrighouseBBC