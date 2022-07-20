The Halifax Academy raises almost £1000 for Overgate Hospice

During the summer term the school has been raising awareness of the important work done by Overgate Hospice, arranging a community cricket festival and non-uniform day.

There was fierce competition between the staff team and the Year 11 student side during the match held at the school. The Year 11s were hoping to conclude their time at the academy in a blaze of glory, but it was the staff team who were victorious, edging them out with a 1 wicket victory chasing down 138.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students and staff at The Halifax Academy have raised almost £1000 for Overgate Hospice by holding a charity cricket match.

The event was supported by parents and local businesses, who came to cheer on the players and ran stalls selling a variety of items, the proceeds of which were donated to Overgate Hospice. A total of £942.11 was raised.