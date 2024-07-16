Things to do in West Yorkshire with kids this summer: All our photos of seaside fun as pop-up beach comes to Calderdale town

Sarah Fitton
16th Jul 2024
There may not have been a sea to paddle in but that did not stop people having some seaside-themed fun in Brighouse on Saturday.

A pop-up beach at Brighouse Central Methodist Church brought a host of activities to the town including sand and water play, and summer crafts.

The free event also featured ice-cream and sandcastle-building.

The church says it will be holding another pop-up event in September.

Pop-up Beach at Central Methodist Church. The Dench Family, from the left - Kyle; Alpha, four; Esther; Rowan, six months and Eilis, two

Pop-up Beach at Central Methodist Church. Ella Kilbourne, seven, with dad Dwayne Kilboure

Pop-up Beach at Central Methodist Church. From the left, Reuben Fryer, grandad David Burke, Ada Burke and grandma Debbie Burke

Pop-up Beach at Central Methodist Church. Penny Wilczynski, one, with dad Paul Wilczynski

