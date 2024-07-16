A pop-up beach at Brighouse Central Methodist Church brought a host of activities to the town including sand and water play, and summer crafts.

The free event also featured ice-cream and sandcastle-building.

The church says it will be holding another pop-up event in September.

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can email our reporting team at [email protected].

All photos by Jim Fitton.

