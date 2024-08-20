Things to do with kids in West Yorkshire: All our photos as dinosaurs descend on Calderdale town for amazing prehistoric-themed day

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Aug 2024, 11:00 BST
Mighty roars filled the air above Brighouse on Sunday as dinosaurs arrived in the town.

The Dinosaur Experience and Family Market, organised by Brighouse Bid, saw the prehistoric creatures roaming the streets, to the delight of huge crowds.

Paleontologists young and old enjoyed the chance to get up close and even pet huge, impressive moving models Roxy the T-Rex, Angie the Ankylosaurus and Thor the Velociraptor.

There were even two cute baby dinosaurs paying a visit as well.

And visitors were treated to displays from Magic Tom Balloon Modelling and birds of prey team Angel Falconry, as well as a funfair and a host of stalls.

Throughout August, there is a Dino Trail with clues to find in shops and businesses across the town centre to help crack the code and be in with a chance of winning some great prizes.

Trail maps are available from the Brighouse BID Office on Bradford Road and from the shops taking part across the town centre.

All photos by Gerard Binks.

McFly on tour: 41 photos as fans enjoy an epic night at last night's McFly show at Halifax's Piece Hall

Calderdale Pride: 43 photos as rainbows, music and fun fill Halifax's Piece Hall for Calderdale Pride 2024

Roxy the T-Rex meets the publicPicture Gerard Binks

1. Things to do with kids in West Yorkshire: All our photos as dinosaurs descend on Calderdale town for amazing prehistoric-themed day

Roxy the T-Rex meets the publicPicture Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Pollie and Thomas Beaumont enjoy taking part in the dinosaur trailPicture Gerard Binks

2. Things to do with kids in West Yorkshire: All our photos as dinosaurs descend on Calderdale town for amazing prehistoric-themed day

Pollie and Thomas Beaumont enjoy taking part in the dinosaur trailPicture Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Roxy the T-Rex meets the publicPicture Gerard Binks

3. Things to do with kids in West Yorkshire: All our photos as dinosaurs descend on Calderdale town for amazing prehistoric-themed day

Roxy the T-Rex meets the publicPicture Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Roxy the T-Rex meets the publicPicture Gerard Binks

4. Things to do with kids in West Yorkshire: All our photos as dinosaurs descend on Calderdale town for amazing prehistoric-themed day

Roxy the T-Rex meets the publicPicture Gerard Binks Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleBrighouseWest Yorkshire