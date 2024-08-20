The Dinosaur Experience and Family Market, organised by Brighouse Bid, saw the prehistoric creatures roaming the streets, to the delight of huge crowds.

Paleontologists young and old enjoyed the chance to get up close and even pet huge, impressive moving models Roxy the T-Rex, Angie the Ankylosaurus and Thor the Velociraptor.

There were even two cute baby dinosaurs paying a visit as well.

And visitors were treated to displays from Magic Tom Balloon Modelling and birds of prey team Angel Falconry, as well as a funfair and a host of stalls.

Throughout August, there is a Dino Trail with clues to find in shops and businesses across the town centre to help crack the code and be in with a chance of winning some great prizes.

Trail maps are available from the Brighouse BID Office on Bradford Road and from the shops taking part across the town centre.

All photos by Gerard Binks.

