The people of Todmorden and beyond are expected to turn out in force today for a much-loved man described as a “legend” of the town.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Courier, Khalil Rehman died on Tuesday aged just 46 after suffering a heart attack.

He was very well known and loved taxi driver from Todmorden and his death has left many shocked and heartbroken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His funeral will take place today (Friday, July 18) on Todmorden Cricket Field at 2.45pm and all are welcome to attend.

Khalil Rehman

Hundreds of tributes have been posted to Khalil on social media, some have suggested a memorial should be created for him, and others that he should be given a community award.

A banner has also gone up in Todmorden town centre with ‘#ClearSix’ on – a reference to Khalil’s taxi number and that, when he was free to pick up a new customer, he would tell his operator: “Number six is clear”.

One person wrote: “You really have left Khalil-shaped hole in Tod. Everyone loves you.”

Another posted: “Nicest lad in Todmorden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One wrote: “Words cannot express the massive gap you have left in so many people's lives. You got me home on many a night. Always courteous polite, yet at the same time you made every person you met feel special.”

Another said: “What a true gentleman; always taking an interest in others and getting to know them. He was so kind and considerate, as well as funny and knowledgeable!

"Khalil was a credit to all of his friends, to our town but most of all to his beloved family who he sadly leaves behind. He was so proud to live and work in Todmorden and nothing ever seemed too much to ask of him.”

One posted: “Kind of like someone removing the town hall from the town - it just won’t be the same.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And one said: “Khalil was just one of those people who just loved unconditionally.

"To his family, I say: his example lives on in us all, and through that example, he lives on in all of us and I hope that is of some comfort to you.”