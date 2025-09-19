Transformation of Brighouse town centre: Contractor appointed to deliver Town Deal work

The contractor has been appointed to deliver transformation of Brighouse town centre.

Esh Construction will now develop the plan for construction work to begin, and will work with shops and businesses to ensure they are supported as the work to improve streets and public spaces in the town gets underway.

The £19.1 million Brighouse Town Deal plans aim to create a place that is welcoming and pleasant to spend time with an overarching ambition to encourage more people to be able to safely shop, spend time and spend money in Brighouse.

Latest artists’ impression of the Town Deal transformations of Commercial Street.

The Town Deal plans include the Industry 4.0 Hub from Calderdale College as well as the rebuilding of Brighouse’s Market which is nearing completion.

The layout changes in the heart of the town centre is the final stage in the transformation.

Co-Chair of the Brighouse Town Deal Board, Coun Howard Blagbrough, said: “The appointment of Esh Construction as our partner to deliver the public realm elements of the Brighouse Town Deal project is an important moment.

"These changes in the heart of the town centre will be the most visible and, for many, the most significant changes so we need to get them right.

Latest artists’ impression of the Town Deal transformation of Bethel Street.

“There will, inevitably, be disruption while the construction work takes places but the contractor has committed to working with town centre shops, businesses and the Business Improvement District to make sure the town centre is open and accessible to all throughout.

"We will be holding them to that as we work together to deliver the transformation that will unlock Brighouse’s potential long into the future.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The appointment of Esh Construction to deliver the improvements in the centre of Brighouse is a major step forward, allowing work to begin in the heart of the town.

“The improvements have been developed using feedback from local people, balancing people’s differing views and priorities, whilst highlighting some of the things that make the town so special.

Latest artists’ impression of the Town Deal transformation of Thornton Square.

"This includes creating more places to support the programme of strong community events and providing opportunities to spend more time in town, both during the day and into the evening.

“With the Industry 4.0 Hub boosting skills and the new market really starting to take shape, we’re seeing how the significant town deal investment in Brighouse is creating opportunities and supporting a thriving future for the town.”

Michael Sherrard, Construction Manager for Esh Construction, said: “We’re proud to be appointed as the delivery partner for the Brighouse Town Deal public realm improvements.

"This is a significant project for the town and collaboration will be at the heart of our approach.

“We’re committed to working closely with the Town Deal Board, Calderdale Council, local businesses and the wider community to ensure the transformation is delivered with care, consideration and lasting impact.”

Following the initial work on the Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs), feedback from the properties located within the works area has been taken on board and some changes made.

The formal TROs consultation on changes to vehicle movements and parking will begin shortly.

Those who have already had their say have recently received a response on their initial comments.

The Brighouse Deal is a joint project between the town’s private and voluntary sector, community and residents’ groups, Calderdale Council and Calderdale College.