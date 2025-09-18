Work has started on building a long-awaited new leisure centre for Halifax – but it will mean closing a car park for two years.

Calderdale Council says work is now underway at North Bridge to get the site ready to build the new leisure centre and pool.

Halifax has been without a swimming pool since 2020 and without its leisure centre since 2022.

The plan to build a new combined pool and leisure centre was on hold for a year when inflation costs spiralled.

North Bridge Leisure Centre Halifax

It has since been restarted with some cuts to what was planned and the estimated completion date for the new facility is now 2027.

From Monday (September 22), North Bridge car park will be closed while construction is underway and until the new leisure centre is finished, says the council.

The work currently taking place includes installing safety fencing around the site, demolishing the buildings around the sports hall, site investigations, groundworks, tree protection and updating condition surveys for the culvert and drainage systems.

The new facility will include a six-lane swimming pool with spectator seating, a learner pool, an eight-court sports hall, a 120-station fitness suite, three multi-functional studios, a dedicated cycling studio, a children’s soft play and adventure area, and a cafe and community area.

An artist's impression of how the new Halifax leisure centre at North Bridge might look.

There will also be ‘wellbeing spaces’, for health and community organisations.

Councillor Sarah Courtney, cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “Delivering a brand new leisure centre for everyone is a significant investment in the future of Halifax, the wider borough and people’s health and wellbeing.

"It’s brilliant to be moving forward with this key aspiration for the town, which is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver high-quality sports, leisure, wellbeing and social facilities.

“The designs are looking fantastic and we’re getting closer to the modern, accessible and sustainable leisure destination taking shape.

"As a keen swimmer, I’m looking forward to being able to swim in the new pool.”

Councillor Danielle Durrans, cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, added: “The new leisure centre is a big step forward in making sure everyone in our diverse communities has access to top-quality sports and recreational facilities.

"Inclusivity has been built into the design from the outset, showing our commitment to creating a welcoming place for all.”