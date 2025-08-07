Tributes to former Mayor of Calderdale, councillor and political campaigner who has died

Tributes have been paid to a former Mayor of Calderdale, councillor and political campaigner who has passed away.

John Hardy was Mayor of Calderdale in 2012-13, with his wife Janet as his Mayoress, and he served as a councillor in three spells, most recently representing Skircoat ward until 2021.

Mr Hardy was also a professional agent for his party, the Conservatives, serving in that role in Halifax, Calder Valley, Shipley and Bradford.

John Hardy, a long serving councillor who was Mayor of Calderdale in 2012-13. Picture: Calderdale Council

Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, said she was very sorry to hear Mr Hardy had passed away and although this will be marked at the next meeting of the full Calderdale Council in late September, she wanted to speak about him earlier at this month’s Cabinet.

A one minute’s silence was held at the Cabinet meeting in Mr Hardy’s memory.

Born in 1944, he was Halifax born and bred, educated at Parkinson Lane School and Clare Hall Secondary School.

He had his own business, running a newsagency in Union Street, Halifax, with his wife Janet, for 24 years.

Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said they sold their business in 1988 and while John had been heavily involved in local political affairs since the early 1970s, politics then became a much larger part of his life.

“He was a Calderdale councillor from 1988 to 1996, again in 2003-2004 and then again from 2009, elected in a by-election following the untimely death of his dear friend, former councillor Geoffrey Wainwright.

“He was a hard-working and conscientious councillor, serving on many committees right up until 2021,” said Coun Scullion.

Mr Hardy had become a professional agent for the Conservative Party in 1990.

“I have heard stories of his time as an agent from local Conservative leaders over the years.

“He supported and developed many young politicians and taught them the ropes – he was highly respected and admired not only across Calderdale but also through the wider West Yorkshire region.

“He will be missed by many,” she said.

Mr Hardy was also a churchwarden at Halifax Minster for many years and served as a Governor at the former Holy Trinity Senior School for 30 years, Parkinson Lane School for 16 years and also at Holy Trinity Primary School and for a brief time at Warley Road School, all in Halifax.

Coun Scullion said: “That is a life of service.

“I wanted to say on a personal note that he was a lovely man, known for his kindness to many.

“We send our condolences to Janet and the wider family from all of us here at Calderdale Council.”

Conservative group leader, Coun Howard Blagbrough (Brighouse) said he had known Mr Hardy for most of his life.

He thanked Coun Scullion for her “remarkable” words for a wonderful man.

“It is a sad loss,” he said.

