A suspected gas leak caused Halifax’s Victoria Theatre to be evacuated half-way through a pantomime performance.

Theatre staff gave no explanation for the evacuation of yesterday afternoon’s performance of Peter Pan, just telling people they should leave as soon as possible and go home.

One worker took to the stage after the interval to say the show could not go on, and people were directed to leave through the nearest door.

Today Calderdale Council has said the abrupt halt to the show was because of a suspected gas leak.

The Victoria Theatre in Halifax after the audience were asked to leave half-way through the show

Assistant director for customer services, Sarah Richardson, said: “Following advice from Northern Gas Network, the theatre team evacuated all customers, staff and the pantomime cast as quickly and safely as possible.

“Due to uncertainty around the amount of time required for the issue to be investigated and resolved, a decision was made to cancel the

rest of the performance.

"We sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience caused but safety is our absolute priority."

A performance of the pantomime due to take place on Sunday morning was cancelled after heavy snow fell overnight.

The council says customers who had tickets for both of yesterday’s shows – morning and afternoon – will receive a full refund.

“These performances were the last for this year’s pantomime and we’d like to thank everyone who visited us this Christmas and New Year,” added Ms Richardson.

"All upcoming performances at the theatre are scheduled to go ahead as planned.”

